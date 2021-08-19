ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Dave Filoni Talks Mark Hamill Cameo in Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
StarWars.com Team

We have a good feeling about a new clip and stills from the forthcoming behind-the-scenes special.

When the Jedi Luke Skywalker returned in the second season finale of The Mandalorian last year, the surprise cameo was an emotional moment for fans and crew alike, one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show to date.

Mark Hamill on set of The Mandalorian Season 2.

For Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian, working on the Disney+ original series allowed him to watch his collaborators respond in real time. "You see your crew just staring at Mark [Hamill] and you realize that they're remembering what it meant to them," Filoni says in the special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

In the exclusive clip released today, Filoni discusses the heart of Star Wars storytelling. "Fundamentally Star Wars should deliver a good feeling. An uplifting feeling." The full episode, which arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, will take fans behind the scenes to delve into the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back on screen.

Watch the clip, featuring fan-favorite Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, below, then stream the full episode starting August 25 on Disney+.


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #ThisWeek, #DisneyGallery

disney Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker (Star Wars) The Mandalorian Disney Gallery ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved