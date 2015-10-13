Galaxy Wire: Star Wars News from Around the Web - October 13, 2015

The script for Star Wars: Episode VIII makes a surprise appearance plus more news from around the Internet!

The best Twitter response ever?

You gotta love Rian Johnson. The guy directed one of the greatest TV episodes of all time and now he's next in line to direct the eighth episode of the Star Wars saga. And he's not shy about it. Over at io9.com, Germain Lussier held a contest for his followers, giving away a free download of Star Wars Battlefront on PS4 to whoever tweeted him the coolest picture of a cherished Star Wars possession. Some fans sent photos of signed art books, others sent pictures of a lightsaber toilet plunger. Johnson sent a photo of the script for Episode VIII.

Talk about dropping an atom bomb. Too bad it won second place.

Things are heating up on the Battlefront

The Battle of Yavin only had 40 or 50 ships. It seems the conflict has grown since then. According to Polygon, nine million players battled for the fate of the galaxy in Star Wars: Battlefront Beta, an epic space brawl that went on until 11 a.m. this morning. This was akin to an exhibition match, with the actual thing set to take place when the game is released on November 17. That's when everyone "plays for real."

The massive barrage of laser-fire, explosions, and collisions might just cause the collapse of the worldwide Internet.

Don't say checkmate if you're playing a Wookiee

We all remember that awesome scene on the Millennium Falcon where R2-D2 caused Chewbacca to go full Bobby Fischer after owning the Wookiee in a game of Star Wars holo-chess. Now a fan has created his own version of the board that's nearly identical to the original. The only thing missing is the highly overrated holographic display.

Slashfilm.com has a lot more photos, and a video that's destined for YouTube greatness.

Most Impressive

Anakin Skywalker didn't like sand. We should have known then that something was wrong.

This grouping of Star Wars characters at the Tottori Dunes in Japan might be the most ludicrous sculpture ever created. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the exhibition is officially licensed by Lucasfilm and is scheduled to go on until December, barring unfavorable weather conditions. Built from 160 tons of sand, it actually looks like the droid version of Mount Rushmore. Hopefully they'll add Chopper later on.

