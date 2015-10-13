ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Galaxy Wire: Star Wars News from Around the Web - October 13, 2015

October 14, 2015
October 14, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The script for Star Wars: Episode VIII makes a surprise appearance plus more news from around the Internet!

Galaxy Wire is a selection of the StarWars.com team’s favorite activity relating to Jedi, Sith, and the power of the Force on the Internet. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbits to photos of dogs dressed like Ewoks, you’ll find it all here. Thankfully, no Bothans died to get us this information.

Star Wars Episode VIII script

The best Twitter response ever?

You gotta love Rian Johnson. The guy directed one of the greatest TV episodes of all time and now he's next in line to direct the eighth episode of the Star Wars saga. And he's not shy about it.  Over at io9.com, Germain Lussier held a contest for his followers, giving away a free download of Star Wars Battlefront on PS4 to whoever tweeted him the coolest picture of a cherished Star Wars possession. Some fans sent photos of signed art books, others sent pictures of a lightsaber toilet plunger. Johnson sent a photo of the script for Episode VIII.

Talk about dropping an atom bomb. Too bad it won second place.

Star Wars Battlefront

Things are heating up on the Battlefront 

The Battle of Yavin only had 40 or 50 ships. It seems the conflict has grown since then. According to Polygon, nine million players battled for the fate of the galaxy in Star Wars: Battlefront Beta, an epic space brawl that went on until 11 a.m. this morning. This was akin to an exhibition match, with the actual thing set to take place when the game is released on November 17. That's when everyone "plays for real."

The massive barrage of laser-fire, explosions, and collisions might just cause the collapse of the worldwide Internet.

Star Wars fan-made Dejarik board

Don't say checkmate if you're playing a Wookiee

We all remember that awesome scene on the Millennium Falcon where R2-D2 caused Chewbacca to go full Bobby Fischer after owning the Wookiee in a game of Star Wars holo-chess. Now a fan has created his own version of the board that's nearly identical to the original. The only thing missing is the highly overrated holographic display.

Slashfilm.com has a lot more photos, and a video that's destined for YouTube greatness.

A Japanese sand sculpture of C-3PO standing in front of the Millennium Falcon and an X-wing Starfighter.

Most Impressive

Anakin Skywalker didn't like sand. We should have known then that something was wrong.

This grouping of Star Wars characters at the Tottori Dunes in Japan might be the most ludicrous sculpture ever created. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the exhibition is officially licensed by Lucasfilm and is scheduled to go on until December, barring unfavorable weather conditions. Built from 160 tons of sand, it actually looks like the droid version of Mount Rushmore. Hopefully they'll add Chopper later on.

What Star Wars news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time

star wars battlefront star wars fan art Star Wars Episode VIII

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Most Impressive Fans: Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Fan Art Inspired by Master Kelleran Beq

    August 5, 2020

    August 5, 2020

    Aug 5

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Battlefront II Gameplay Trailer Debuts at EA Play 2017

    June 10, 2017

    June 10, 2017

    Jun 10

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    7 Bricktastic Details About LEGOLAND California's New The Force Awakens Display

    March 14, 2017

    March 14, 2017

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Palm Trees and Death Troopers: Rogue One: Scarif Expansion Arrives for Battlefront - Exclusive Interview

    December 7, 2016

    December 7, 2016

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Battlefront's PlayStation VR Mission, Rogue One: Scarif Expansion, and Ultimate Edition Details Revealed

    October 19, 2016

    October 19, 2016

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Gamescom: Rogue One-Themed VR Mission and Death Star 'Battle Station' Mode Coming to Star Wars Battlefront

    August 17, 2016

    August 17, 2016

    Aug 17

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Announcing The Star Wars After Show

    August 4, 2016

    August 4, 2016

    Aug 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved