E3 2016 Roundup: The Next Phase in Star Wars Gaming

All the big Star Wars gaming news from the year's biggest gaming event!

Star Wars Battlefront. VR. LEGO. The future of Star Wars gaming is bright, and players caught a glimpse of that future -- no Jedi powers needed -- at this year's E3. Here’s a rundown of what's to come in the Star Wars gaming galaxy.



DICE continues to add more content to the landmark Star Wars Battlefront, with free content and three more digital expansions coming by the end of the year: Bespin, Death Star, and a final pack in December. DICE is also working with Criterion on an exclusive Star Wars Battlefront VR mission for PlayStation VR this year.

In 2017, a new installment of Star Wars Battlefront, currently in development at DICE in collaboration with Motive Studios in Montreal, will debut. The Motive team is building out a significant new addition to the game. No specifics have been confirmed, but development started by listening to all of the feedback received from fans, while also innovating in new areas.

Check out the video above for a sneak peek at what EA is planning for the years ahead...

New Action Adventure Game from Visceral Games

An authentic narrative in the Star Wars universe will debut in a new action adventure game from Visceral Games. Set for a 2018 release, the original narrative is the result of a rich collaboration between Visceral Games, the gifted Amy Hennig, and the Lucasfilm Story Group.

Respawn's 3rd Person Action Adventure Title

Respawn Entertainment has begun crafting a 3rd person action adventure game — one featuring a different style of gameplay and set in a different timeline not yet seen in an EA Star Wars title. No release date has been set.



A thrilling trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens made its debut, and a surprise demo for the Niima Outpost section of the game was announced. In the demo, players can experience several of the game's new features: taking on stormtroopers in intense Blaster Battles, utilizing Multi-Builds to explore the wreckage of Imperial Star Destroyers, and piloting the Millennium Falcon in dogfights against First Order TIE fighters. You can download the demo now for PlayStation 4, and today at 3 p.m. PT for Xbox One. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits shelves on June 28.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The hit mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes features iconic characters and locations from across the Star Wars saga. This spring saw the addition of new guilds, raids, and chat, and dozens of updates are set for the rest of the year, promising new content and experiences.

Star Wars: The Old Republic

This December marks the 5th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic, and the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will receive new content and game features throughout the year.

From shooters to strategy games to MMORPGs, the Star Wars gaming galaxy is bigger than ever before. We would be honored if you would join us.

