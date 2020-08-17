Funko Reveals New The Child Pop! Bobblehead

Only at GameStop in the US, the adorable release includes a detail that fans of The Mandalorian are sure to love.

The Child, with its favorite toy, can now join your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection.

Funko revealed today a new Pop! bobblehead inspired by The Child, featuring the mysterious alien holding a detached control knob from the Razor Crest’s cockpit. As fans of The Mandalorian know, the Child routinely unscrews the control knob from a lever (sometimes to the chagrin of his protector), charmingly adopting it as a plaything. Check out the very, very cute bobblehead below!

Only at GameStop in the US, the Funko Pop! bobblehead depicting The Child with Control Knob arrives mid-September and is available for pre-order now.