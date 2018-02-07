ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Force for Change Brings First Official Solo: A Star Wars Story T-Shirts to Disney Parks

February 7, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Show your Solo style and support UNICEF Kid Power.

You saw the teaser trailer. Now you can show off your own inner scoundrel with official Solo: A Star Wars Story T-shirts and a pin -- and help a good cause at the same time.

As announced on The Star Wars ShowStar Wars: Force for Change is returning to Disney Parks with Solo: A Star Wars Story shirts for adults and children, along with an exclusive pin. These are the first products for the film created especially for Disney Parks, and will be available through May 25, 2018. The Solo logo tee is currently on sale, and the cool new graphic tee featuring Han, Chewie and Falcon arrives this month. You can see Star Wars Show hosts Andi and Anthony sporting the shirts in this week's episode; we think Lando himself would approve of their style. Get a closer look below!

    • And here you can experience the power of the pin:

    A Solo: A Star Wars Story pin shows the silhouettes of Han and Chewie atop the Millennium Falcon.

    Best of all, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, 25% of the retail sale price of this product will be donated to UNICEF USA in support of UNICEF Kid Power. Learn more at ForceForChange.com and head to the Disney Parks to pick yours up starting this month.

    UNICEF USA does not endorse any company, brand, product or service. No portion of the purchase price is tax-deductible. To find out more about UNICEF Kid Power, go to unicefkidpower.org.


