Force for Change Brings First Official Solo: A Star Wars Story T-Shirts to Disney Parks

Show your Solo style and support UNICEF Kid Power.

You saw the teaser trailer. Now you can show off your own inner scoundrel with official Solo: A Star Wars Story T-shirts and a pin -- and help a good cause at the same time.

As announced on The Star Wars Show, Star Wars: Force for Change is returning to Disney Parks with Solo: A Star Wars Story shirts for adults and children, along with an exclusive pin. These are the first products for the film created especially for Disney Parks, and will be available through May 25, 2018. The Solo logo tee is currently on sale, and the cool new graphic tee featuring Han, Chewie and Falcon arrives this month. You can see Star Wars Show hosts Andi and Anthony sporting the shirts in this week's episode; we think Lando himself would approve of their style. Get a closer look below!