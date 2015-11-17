Feel the Force with Star Wars: Jedi Master Magazine

Padawans now have their own Jedi Holocrons in magazine form.

Aspiring Jedi can now get lessons delivered right to their door. Star Wars: Jedi Master #1, the debut issue of a new magazine celebrating the Force wielders of Star Wars, is available now.

An all-ages magazine, each issue of Star Wars: Jedi Master is packed with fascinating features, fact files, character biographies, Jedi training puzzles, and lots more. Every issue prepares Padawans for the journey ahead by teaching them about the exciting planets, battles, species, and important warriors pivotal in Jedi history in the run-up to the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Get a preview of covers and interiors below!



