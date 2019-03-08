Solo's Erin Kellyman and Ahmed Best of the Prequel Trilogy Coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago

The Enfys Nest actor will be joined by another Star Wars icon this April.

Enfys Nest will be unmasked at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman, the dynamic young actor that brought the mysterious marauder to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is confirmed to appear at the fan event. This is Kellyman’s first time attending Celebration, and joining her is another hero of the galaxy.

Ahmed Best

Ahmed Best, the talent behind Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, is also heading to Celebration. With 2019 marking the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Best’s return to Celebration is sure to excite fans.

These are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area. You can purchase your autograph tickets now.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place.

