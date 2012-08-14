Dork Vader

Katie Cook is a cartoonist and writer. She is kind of a big deal... to her cat. You can find her art and comics at katiecandraw.com, gronkcomic.com and find her mumbling like a raving lunatic at on Twitter @katiecandraw.
Katie Cook is a cartoonist and writer. She is kind of a big deal... to her cat. You can find her art and comics at katiecandraw.com, gronkcomic.com and find her mumbling like a raving lunatic at on Twitter @katiecandraw.
November 23, 2022
November 23, 2022
Nov 23
November 10, 2022
November 10, 2022
Nov 10
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
Oct 25
October 12, 2022
October 12, 2022
Oct 12
September 20, 2022
September 20, 2022
Sep 20
September 14, 2022
September 14, 2022
Sep 14
August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022
Aug 26
August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022
Aug 17
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved