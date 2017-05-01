ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Disney Store to Host Force-Filled Star Wars Day Events

May 1, 2017
May 1, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Check out the activities and exclusive merchandise coming to select locations on May the 4th!

If you're looking to celebrate Star Wars Day this year, select Disney Stores will have the events you're looking for.

Here's a rundown of the Force-filled festivities:

Star Wars Opening Ceremony

  • Tap into the Force to help with store openings!

Star Wars Adventures
  • Share an adventure with BB-8 and Chewbacca as they train with the Resistance. Guests ages 3 and up are invited to participate in the following activities:
    • Defense training against stormtroopers.
    • Millennium Falcon flight training.
    • Writing their name in Aurebesh.


The Art of Drawing: R2-D2 and BB-8
  • Learn to draw Star Wars's greatest astromechs, R2-D2 and BB-8!

Story Time: Escape from Jakku
  • Experience a special Star Wars story, featuring interactive elements.

In addition to these activities, Disney Store is also hosting special offers and new releases for Star Wars Day:

    • An exclusive BB-8 pin will be released on Star Wars Day, available for $8 with any purchase (regular price is $14.95).
    • New items coming to Disney Store on Star Wars Day include:
      • Star Wars T-shirts for the family: Princess Leia tee for women, Darth Vader tee for men, R2-D2 tee for girls, and a Yoda tee for boys.
      • Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Droid Gift Pack Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Set
      • Star Wars Legion 6” Special Edition Vinyl R2-D2 Helmet

    • For 4-days only (starting Monday 5/1 and ending Thursday 5/4), Star Wars favorites start at $10.

    Be sure to use the store locator to find a participating Disney Store, and May the 4th be with you!

