Disney Store to Host Force-Filled Star Wars Day Events

Check out the activities and exclusive merchandise coming to select locations on May the 4th!

If you're looking to celebrate Star Wars Day this year, select Disney Stores will have the events you're looking for.

Here's a rundown of the Force-filled festivities:

Star Wars Opening Ceremony



Tap into the Force to help with store openings!

Share an adventure with BB-8 and Chewbacca as they train with the Resistance. Guests ages 3 and up are invited to participate in the following activities:

Defense training against stormtroopers. Millennium Falcon flight training. Writing their name in Aurebesh.





Learn to draw Star Wars's greatest astromechs, R2-D2 and BB-8!

Experience a special Star Wars story, featuring interactive elements.

In addition to these activities, Disney Store is also hosting special offers and new releases for Star Wars Day: