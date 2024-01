The Dark Lord returns to Geonosis in these exclusive preview pages!

In an attempt to create his own secret army, Darth Vader has teamed up with the mysterious droid archeologist Doctor Aphra and is lead back to the planet where the Clone Wars began: Geonosis.

Witness the Dark Lord's bitter déjà vu in the exclusive preview pages below and continue the story when the book hits shelves on Wednesday, April 8th.