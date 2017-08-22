ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Darth Maul-ffles Will Make Your Breakfast Dark-Side-Delicious

August 22, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

At last we will have tasty revenge on National Waffle Day.

National Waffle Day is August 24 and species from across the galaxy are advised to celebrate the revered holiday like the Sith Lords do, with Darth Maul-ffles.

The true enemy of the dark side is gluten -- these chewy waffles are not only gluten-free, but look eerily similar to the great Zabrak from Dathomir. Made with a mix of rice flour, these treats are chewy and the Sith markings are much more pleasant -- as they’re recreated with a sweet, dark icing.

Enjoy these tasty Maul-ffles on National Waffle Day, just be careful when you cut them in half. Too soon?

Darth Maul-ffles

Waffle ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free flour

1 cup mochiko (rice flour)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Red food gel dye

 

Icing ingredients:

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2-3 teaspoons milk

Black food gel dye

 

You’ll need:

1 banana

marshmallows

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Prep your waffle iron by greasing it generously non-stick spray.

In a bowl whisk together the gluten-free flour, mochiko, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and a few drops of red gel dye until combined.

  • darth-maulffles-batter

    of
    darth-maulffles-batter

    of
  • darth-maulffles-cooked-waffle

    of
    darth-maulffles-cooked-waffle

    of

    • Pour the batter into the prepped waffle maker, and cook until crisp.

  • darth-maulffles-icing

    of
    darth-maulffles-icing

    of
  • darth-maulffles-marshmallows

    of
    darth-maulffles-marshmallows

    of

    • In a small bowl mix together the powdered sugar, milk, and black food gel dye into a thick, but pourable consistency. Spoon the icing onto the waffle, detailing out Maul’s facial tattoos.

    Use banana slices to create the eyes and mouth, add small pieces of waffle for the center of the eye, then a drop of icing for the pupil.

    To create the horns, cut the corners of the marshmallows off at at angle and place along the top of his head.

    Serve immediately. And at last we will have tasty revenge.

    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    Darth Maul (Star Wars) star wars recipes

