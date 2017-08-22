At last we will have tasty revenge on National Waffle Day.

National Waffle Day is August 24 and species from across the galaxy are advised to celebrate the revered holiday like the Sith Lords do, with Darth Maul-ffles.

The true enemy of the dark side is gluten -- these chewy waffles are not only gluten-free, but look eerily similar to the great Zabrak from Dathomir. Made with a mix of rice flour, these treats are chewy and the Sith markings are much more pleasant -- as they’re recreated with a sweet, dark icing.

Enjoy these tasty Maul-ffles on National Waffle Day, just be careful when you cut them in half. Too soon?

Darth Maul-ffles

Waffle ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free flour

1 cup mochiko (rice flour)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Red food gel dye

Icing ingredients:

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2-3 teaspoons milk

Black food gel dye

You’ll need:

1 banana

marshmallows

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Prep your waffle iron by greasing it generously non-stick spray.

In a bowl whisk together the gluten-free flour, mochiko, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients then add the buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and a few drops of red gel dye until combined.