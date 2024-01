Check out a new video clip from the next episode, along with new images featuring Ahsoka Tano, Trace, Rafa, and more!

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with "Deal No Deal," when Ahsoka Tano's journey takes her on a mysterious job for the Pyke Syndicate. StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the episode -- including an all-new preview clip and the first images from the episode below!