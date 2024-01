Ahsoka faces Maul in an epic confrontation on Mandalore.

Ahsoka and the Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore when the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with “The Phantom Apprentice.” StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the new episode in the Siege of Mandalore arc -- including an all-new clip and the first images from the episode below!