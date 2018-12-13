ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Give Your Holiday Guests the Warm Fuzzies With a DIY Chewbacca Wreath

December 13, 2018
Kelly Knox

Visitors will roar with delight when they see this Wookiee-themed decoration!

Chewbacca is taking time away from the family this Life Day to stay at your home for the holidays! This furry Chewbacca-themed wreath will make your guests feel right at home from the moment they spot it on your front door. Add the ornament or a Wookiee action figure to clue in guests who might not easily recognize Star Wars characters, or leave it with just Chewie’s bandolier.

Either way, every time you come home and open the front door, you won’t be able to resist saying, “Chewie, we’re home.”

What You’ll Need*

  • Foam wreath
  • Brown craft fur
  • Wide gold holiday ribbon
  • Brown holiday ribbon (not as wide as the gold ribbon)
  • Large white jingle bells
  • Chewbacca ornament or toy (optional)
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun
  • Flexible measuring tape

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Chewbacca wreath craft - scissors and tubing.

Step 1: Begin by wrapping the measuring tape around the wreath to measure its circumference.

Chewbacca wreath craft - cutting fur.

Step 2: Cut pieces of the brown craft fur as wide as the circumference you measured so that each piece fits neatly around the wreath. Shorter pieces are easier to glue on the wreath, so don’t cut the fur longer than four inches or so.

Chewbacca wreath craft - wrapping fur around tube.

Step 3: Once you have cut several pieces of craft fur, begin wrapping them around the wreath and hot gluing them to the foam.

Note: Make sure each piece of fur is adhered in the same direction and slightly overlap for a smoother look. Also, place the lengthwise “seam” of the fur pieces all on the same side of the wreath for the same reason.

Step 4: Continue gluing the fur until the entire wreath is covered. If you missed any small areas, cut and glue small pieces of fur to fill it in.

Step 5: Wrap the wide gold ribbon once around the wreath on the top right, and glue the ends down on the same side as the fur seams.

Step 6: Wrap the brown ribbon once around the gold ribbon and glue it down.

Chewbacca wreath craft - attaching bells.

Step 7: Hot glue the large white jingle bells to the brown and gold ribbon, evenly spaced, to finish the bandolier.

Step 8: Cut a long piece of gold ribbon and a shorter piece of brown ribbon. Fold the gold ribbon into a loop, and then wrap the brown ribbon around it to make a bow. Glue the ends down and adjust the gold ribbon until you have a neat bow. Glue it to the bottom of the bandolier.

Step 9: Hot glue a Chewbacca ornament or toy to the wreath if you want to make sure everyone knows who your favorite Wookiee is. (The hot glue will likely damage an action figure, so choose carefully!)

Chewbacca wreath craft finished!

Your Chewbacca wreath is complete! Ho-ho-hhhaaargghhh!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

