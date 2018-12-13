Give Your Holiday Guests the Warm Fuzzies With a DIY Chewbacca Wreath

Visitors will roar with delight when they see this Wookiee-themed decoration!
Chewbacca is taking time away from the family this Life Day to stay at your home for the holidays! This furry Chewbacca-themed wreath will make your guests feel right at home from the moment they spot it on your front door. Add the ornament or a Wookiee action figure to clue in guests who might not easily recognize Star Wars characters, or leave it with just Chewie’s bandolier.
Either way, every time you come home and open the front door, you won’t be able to resist saying, “Chewie, we’re home.”
What You’ll Need*