Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo and More to Attend Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Greg Grunberg, who has brought Resistance X-wing pilot Snap Wexley to the screen in The Force Awakens, will also be there alongside: Dave Chapman, the puppeteer who has helped bring BB-8, Rio Durant, and Lady Proxima to life in the sequel trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story; Greg Proops, who has lent his voice most recently to Star Wars Resistance as Jak Sivrak and Garma, and previously voiced Fode in The Phantom Menace; Paul Kasey, who played Admiral Raddus in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ello Asty in The Force Awakens; Ian McElhinney, who played General Dodonna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; and Orli Shoshan, Shaak Ti in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

New poster art revealed!

Reach out with your feelings. What do you see?

The symbol of the ancient Jedi Order strikes a balance between the light and the dark in the official poster art for Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Today, you can get your first glimpse at the saga-sweeping design featuring some fan-favorite heroes and villains: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Leia Organa and Emperor Palpatine, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren and Rey.

Check out the full image below!

And take a stroll through Artist Alley, which will be home to some familiar creators and new faces this year: Malcom Tween, Darren Tan, Jason Christman, Zoltan Simon, Joey Spiotto, Brian Miller, Matt Busch, Chris Trevas, Karen Hallion, Adrianna Vanderstelt, Danny Haas, Jason Palmer, Spencer Brinkerhoff, Kaela Croft, Brandon Kenney, Russell Walks, Dianne Vaznelis, Kayla Woodside, Alex Buechel, Cryssy Cheung, Steve Anderson, Brian DeGuire, Chris Dee, Michael Pasquale, Cat Staggs, Jerry Vanderstelt, and Brian Rood.

Check back on StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC