Calling All Jedi Masters and Master Builders: Announcing LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Get ready to build and blast on June 28.

The Force -- and the bricks -- are calling to you.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm today announced LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a new entry in the No. 1 LEGO video game franchise, allowing players to experience all the action of the hit film combined with LEGO's hallmark humor and visual style. Coming June 28, 2016, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 (along with exclusive DLC), PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, and Windows PC, the game is set to be an essential experience for gamers and Star Wars fans alike. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens will feature new gameplay mechanics to build, battle, and fly through the galaxy like never before, and also offer new story content exploring the time period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, adding additional insight into the movie and its characters. Get a first look in the trailer below!



“We’re extremely proud of the LEGO Star Wars videogames, truly an incredible franchise that has sold more than 33 million copies and helped ignite a passion for numerous fun-filled LEGO games enjoyed by countless gamers around the world,” said Tom Stone, managing director, TT Games. “LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be pushing the series forward with innovative new gameplay mechanics, while also exploring new parts of the universe that are sure to excite and delight both LEGO and Star Wars fans, as well as newcomers to our games.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing back the LEGO Star Wars videogame franchise, which kicked off such a beloved series of LEGO titles more than a decade ago,” said Ada Duan, vice president, Digital Business & Franchise Management, Lucasfilm. “LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens allows players to experience the new film in a unique way that only TT Games can provide, combining signature humor with epic Star Wars action. With previously untold story content exploring new details about the movie and its characters, it’s a perfect fit for fans of all ages.”

The film's cast of new and classic heroes and villains -- including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, BB-8, Kylo Ren, General Hux, Captain Phasma, and more -- await gamers, as do the movie's exciting locales, such as Jakku and Starkiller Base. Among LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens' many innovative gameplay enhancements are: the “Multi-Builds” system, where players can choose from multiple building options to advance the game; new blaster combat, in which players use surrounding environments to drive back the First Order during intense Blaster Battles; and high-speed flight gameplay through arena-based battles and dogfights in space, while gamers utilize a multitude of vehicles along the way, including the legendary Millennium Falcon. In addition, enemies can now build, too, allowing stormtroopers to support each other with reinforcements, air strikes, and heavy artillery, adding another layer of danger to the game.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and prepare to relive the latest installment of the Star Wars saga in a bricktastic way.

