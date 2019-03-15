ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Resistance's Bobby Moynihan headed to Star Wars Celebration Chicago

March 15, 2019
The comedian and voice of Orka will be joined by Star Wars legend Warwick Davis and more!

The actor behind the shrewd business-minded Chadra-Fan, Orka, and the Star Wars legend who brought Wicket the Ewok to life will join fans for Star Wars Celebration Chicago next month.

Comedian and longtime Star Wars fan Bobby Moynihan, who plays half of the Acquisitions odd couple on the Star Wars Resistance animated series, will make his Star Wars Celebration debut.

You can also meet Warwick Davis, who has played an array of characters and aliens in the Star Wars galaxy since his first performance in Return of the Jedi.

And Lorne Peterson, one of the founding members of Industrial Light & Magic who was hired to help create models for Star Wars: A New Hope, will also be there along with creature performer Annabelle Davis, and Penny McCarthy, who played a Devaronian cantina patron as well as a member of the band in A New Hope.

These are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area. You can purchase your autograph tickets now.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

