Make a Chewbacc-O'-Lantern and Porg Gourd

October 25, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Delight trick-or-treating rebels this Halloween with the ultimate odd couple from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

As we can see in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chewbacca and a porg -- one of a cute new species of critters debuting in the film -- are hanging out together in the Millennium Falcon. And that's all kinds of awesome.

A porg screams in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca in the background.

Our minds blown, StarWars.com decided to celebrate this great new Star Wars team-up in the spirit of the Halloween season: behold, the Chewbacc-O'-Lantern and Porg Gourd! Here's how we did it -- and how you can, too, in time for October 31.

What You’ll Need:*

  • A pumpkin (Look for one that is taller than it is wide, so there is room for all of Chewie's features.)
  • A gourd (There are many shapes and sizes of gourds. Some are smooth, and some are bumpy. We found the perfect gourd for a porg by doing an online search for a "clean round gourd." Check your local crafts store! NOTE: In a pinch, you can simply use a smaller pumpkin. But a porg gourd just makes much more sense to us.)
  • Pumpkin carving kit
  • Baby carrots (a.k.a. porg toes)
  • Hobby knife, if desired, for more precise carving
  • Carbon paper, if desired
  • Chewbacc-O'-Lantern stencil
  • Porg stencil: Choose from happy porg, chill porg, angry porg, or sleepy porg!
  • Acrylic (or other type) paints: White, black, brown, gray, yellow, and orange are suggested
  • Paint brushes
  • Toothpicks
  • Tea light candles (battery-operated)

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Cut your top hole in the pumpkin, and remove the strings and seeds. Then, use a scraping tool to thin the inside walls. NOTE: Make sure your top hole is the right size to nestle your "porg gourd" in.

Step 2: Print out the Chewbacc-O'-Lantern stencil. NOTE: Depending on the size pumpkin you have, you may need to reduce or enlarge the print size and paper. Look for the "scale" and "paper" settings in your printer dialog and adjust until the stencil prints out at just the right size for your pumpkin.

Step 3: Tape the Chewie stencil in place on your pumpkin. Use the poker tool found in most pumpkin carving kits to score the design onto the pumpkin. Alternatively, you can cut out the black parts of the Chewie stencil and then use a water-based marker to trace the design onto your pumpkin.

Step 4: Carefully use your hobby knife or other pumpkin carving tool to carve the Chewie design into your pumpkin.

Step 5: Print out your desired porg stencil.NOTE: As with the pumpkin stencil, you may need to reduce or enlarge the print size and paper. Look for the "Scale" and "paper" settings in your printer dialog and adjust until the stencil prints out at just the right size for your gourd.

A split image depicting someone tracing a porg using a template and a gourd with a porg traced onto it.

Step 6: Using carbon paper, trace the porg stencil on your gourd.

A porg painted onto a gourd using white, black, and gold acrylic paints.

Step 7: Paint your porg gourd! This part is entirely up to you. See above for what we did.

Step 8: It's time to introduce your porg to Chewie. Nestle your porg in the top hole of your Chewie pumpkin. We'll give the little guy some feet next.

Using baby toothpicks, a person places carrots between the Chewbacca pumpkin on the bottom and the porg gourd on top. The carrots will serve as the porgs feet.

Step 9: Using your baby carrots and toothpicks, affix your porg toes on Chewie's forehead.

Step 10: Place your battery-powered votive lights inside and dim the lights!

Chewie and his porg friend are now ready for your front porch, steps, or a ride in the Falcon.

StarWars.com. All porgs, all the time. Just kidding. But not really.

