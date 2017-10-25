*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Cut your top hole in the pumpkin, and remove the strings and seeds. Then, use a scraping tool to thin the inside walls. NOTE: Make sure your top hole is the right size to nestle your "porg gourd" in.

Step 2: Print out the Chewbacc-O'-Lantern stencil. NOTE: Depending on the size pumpkin you have, you may need to reduce or enlarge the print size and paper. Look for the "scale" and "paper" settings in your printer dialog and adjust until the stencil prints out at just the right size for your pumpkin.

Step 3: Tape the Chewie stencil in place on your pumpkin. Use the poker tool found in most pumpkin carving kits to score the design onto the pumpkin. Alternatively, you can cut out the black parts of the Chewie stencil and then use a water-based marker to trace the design onto your pumpkin.

Step 4: Carefully use your hobby knife or other pumpkin carving tool to carve the Chewie design into your pumpkin.

Step 5: Print out your desired porg stencil.NOTE: As with the pumpkin stencil, you may need to reduce or enlarge the print size and paper. Look for the "Scale" and "paper" settings in your printer dialog and adjust until the stencil prints out at just the right size for your gourd.

Step 6: Using carbon paper, trace the porg stencil on your gourd.

Step 7: Paint your porg gourd! This part is entirely up to you. See above for what we did.

Step 8: It's time to introduce your porg to Chewie. Nestle your porg in the top hole of your Chewie pumpkin. We'll give the little guy some feet next.

Step 9: Using your baby carrots and toothpicks, affix your porg toes on Chewie's forehead.

Step 10: Place your battery-powered votive lights inside and dim the lights!

Chewie and his porg friend are now ready for your front porch, steps, or a ride in the Falcon.

StarWars.com. All porgs, all the time. Just kidding. But not really.