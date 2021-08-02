Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “War-Mantle”

Clone Force 99 answers the call of a distress signal from clone commando Gregor.

The Republic may have fallen, but there are still a few good men out in the galaxy, clone soldiers resistant to the new Imperial regime. On the world of Daro, one such “reg” is being hunted by the conscripted soldiers he helped train to replace him. But thanks to Captain Rex, help is on the way. Here are five highlights from the latest episode, now streaming on Disney+.

1. Gregor!

Gregor is a survivor. The elite clone commando was thought lost in the Battle of Sarrish, only to suffer from memory loss on the far-flung world of Abafar in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and we’ve seen him enjoying retirement and hunting joopa in Star Wars Rebels. But this moment bridges the gap between those two very different stages of his life, showing us a clone training his replacements and desperate for a way out of the Empire.

2. Evolution of the stormtrooper.

Speaking of those replacements, the updated clone armor and presence of 1,000 TK troopers spells the end of the clone forces as we know it and the beginning of the massive Imperial stormtrooper army. Updated armor, new encryptions, and unique faces beneath each bucket illustrate the Empire’s swift advancements since coming to power.

3. Echo’s emotions.

This whole mission has caused some pretty palpable tension between Hunter and Echo. Hunter is thinking as a squad leader, protecting his people and ensuring they make smart strategic decisions to ensure their continued survival. But as a former Prisoner of War, Echo is thinking with his emotions. He can’t help but see himself in Gregor’s plight, imprisoned by the Empire, and he will do whatever it takes to help a brother in need.

4. Hunter left behind.

The distress in Omega’s voice is heartbreaking. At every turn, the youngest member of the Bad Batch has been the moral compass, helping those in need whether they were friends or foes. Now with Hunter left behind, the leader issues the order to get the rest of his people to safety and there’s nothing Omega can do about it.

5. Science and politics.

As Kamino's cloning empire is shut down, the Imperials putting an end to their lucrative contracts are making cuts. A brilliant scientist like Nala Se has a future working for the Empire, whether she wants it or not it seems. But a politician like Lama Su? His reign has come to an end.