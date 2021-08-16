Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Kamino Lost”

In the thrilling season finale, Clone Force 99 makes a daring escape from the perilous world.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, chronicling the adventures of the elite squad Clone Force 99 following the end of the Clone War. In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode of the series, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Kamino Lost.”

The collapse of Kamino, thanks to an Imperial aerial bombardment, threatens to strand Clone Force 99 on the watery world. Beyond this harrowing life-or-death escape, there’s a poignant tale of the cloned children of Kamino watching their place of birth destroyed by the Empire’s wrath. It’s a moment of reckoning, second chances, and decisions that will alter the future as they know it. Here are five highlights from the Season 1 finale, now streaming on Disney+.

1. Tech’s moment of empathy.

The Bad Batch’s most literal member is often misunderstood, and his astute observations of Crosshair’s nature at first sound like he’s jumping to his brother’s defense. But as he so succinctly puts it: “Understanding you does not mean that I agree with you.” Well said.

2. Sea monster attack!

Being trapped in the underwater tube system without power as the city collapses around them is bad enough, but the hungry jaws of the sea monster lurking in the deep threaten to end the Bad Batch’s mission swiftly.

3. Cloning capsule escape.

Utilizing Nala Se’s abandoned medical capsules as lifeboats is a genius bit of improvising in a dire situation. From a plot standpoint, it’s also an elegant dovetail in the lives of Clone Force 99. Born on Kamino, they were engineered in these same tubes, an elite squad modified to better serve the Republic. Now with the Empire’s destruction of the Republic and Kamino, the life-giving tubes carry them to the safety of the surface one last time, a fitting end to their time on their home world.

4. AZ’s sacrifice.

AZI-3 gives his all to save Omega and the Bad Batch. With his power dwindling, he knows he’s succeeded in ferrying them to safety at the expense of his own survival. But the flickering of his photoreceptors spurs a chain of events that highlights Omega’s boundless empathy, Hunter’s attachment to the newest member, and Crosshair’s ability to momentarily access his conscience (if only to settle an outstanding debt from earlier in the episode.)

5. That ending!

The mysterious mountain base is reminiscent of the War-Mantle project on Daro but with a potentially even more sinister objective. Instead of an army of dedicated TK soldiers, Nala Se’s arrival signals more scientific exploration and experimentation to come.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return to Disney+ in 2022 for all new adventures in Season 2.