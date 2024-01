Can Hera Syndulla save her family?

With Cham and Eleni Syndulla imprisoned, young Hera must turn to Clone Force 99 and her new friend Omega for help on Ryloth. Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Rescue on Ryloth,” now streaming on Disney+!

Rocky spires on Ryloth.

Eleni and Cham Syndulla with Gobi Glie.

Clone trooper Howzer.

Howzer and Admiral Rampart.

The Bad Batch with Hera Syndulla.

Eleni and Cham Syndulla.

Hera with the Bad Batch in the Marauder.