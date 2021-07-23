ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bad Batch First Look: "Infested"

July 23, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Cid and the Bad Batch encounter an underworld foe.

The Pykes are back, and that spells trouble for Cid and Clone Force 99. Check out preview images from the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Infested,” now streaming on Disney+!

Omega steadies her energy bow with Cid by her side.
A Devaronian male.
The Pyke Syndicate arrives.
Cid leads the Bad Batch through a dark area.
The Marauder hovers above a chasm.
Omega stands with Hunter.
