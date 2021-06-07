Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Decommissioned”

Clone Force 99 hasn’t seen the last of the Separatist clankers.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, chronicling the adventures of the elite squad Clone Force 99 following the end of the Clone War. In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode of the series, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Decommissioned.”

The end of the war means the end of the droid army, but last week’s episode took us behind enemy lines and inside an Imperial facility to get a firsthand look at how the battle droids are being melted down and meeting their end. Between Wrecker’s aching head and Omega’s daring and dangerous escapades, the search for a surviving tactical droid left us on the edge of our seats. Here are five highlights from the episode, now streaming on Disney+.

1. “This is my briefing, Goggles!”

Say what you will about Cid’s moral compass, but she certainly has a flair for commentary. Between her witty retorts, new nicknames for the Batch, and her blunt assessment of Omega’s “weak noodle arms,” I’m beginning to like her!

2. The Martez sisters are back.

A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. Trace and Rafa, the duo who helped Ahsoka on her travels through Level 1313 on Coruscant in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, wanted nothing more than to escape the Jedi and their war. Now, with the last battle fought, the sisters seem to have found their niche and a new life.

3. Don’t look down!

It’s well established that Wrecker hates heights, but he conquers his fears to help his friends. If only it took courage and an iron will conquer the throbbing in his head, and the ominous mutterings of “Good soldiers…” I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

4. Trace’s conscience.

We knew surviving the Pyke prison with Ahsoka Tano had to have left an impression on Trace! She and Omega have opposing goals, but that doesn’t mean she wants to see the young girl destroyed. Finding a good use for those decommissioned clankers, Trace comes to Omega’s rescue when it counts.

5. “Is there an Echo in here?”

Yes. Yes there is. After all that stress, a moment of levity is the perfect release.