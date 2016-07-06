Announcing The Star Wars Show LIVE at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Watch livestreaming coverage and panels from the Star Wars event of the year!

Can't make it to London for Star Wars Celebration Europe? Not a problem -- The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com are bringing the galaxy's biggest party this side of the Ewok Village to you.

The Star Wars Show LIVE, streaming from Star Wars Celebration Europe beginning Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, will feature celebrity guests, interviews with Star Wars creators, must-see panels, and much more. Andi Gutierrez and Peter Townley of The Star Wars Show are set to host, bringing you all the action as it happens. Also livestreaming is the special Rogue One: A Star Wars Story panel (July 15, 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT), presented by Verizon, in which director Gareth Edwards will join Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and special guests for a discussion on the highly-anticipated film.

Keep an eye on StarWars.com for more details on The Star Wars Show LIVE and Star Wars Celebration Europe!

