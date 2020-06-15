An Update on Star Wars Celebration 2020

Lucasfilm announces new scheduling regarding the next Star Wars Celebration.

Update: The dates for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim are moving up from August 18-21, 2022, to May 26-29, 2022.

To our Star Wars Celebration fans and friends,

At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.

While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on May 26-29, 2022.

Tickets Transfers and Refunds: Fans who were planning to attend Star Wars Celebration Anaheim this year may either transfer their current ticket purchase to the new event dates, receive a refund or receive a credit for Star Wars Celebration merchandise. As a token of our appreciation and to thank all Star Wars Celebration 2020 fans who choose to transfer their tickets to the 2022 show, we are excited to offer a free exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin for all transferred tickets. All information about transferring your tickets or requesting a refund can be found at starwarscelebration.com and all ticket holders will receive an e-mail with detailed instructions on how to submit your request.

Exclusive Star Wars Celebration stormtrooper character pin for all transferred tickets.

Merchandise: If you pre-ordered merchandise you have the option to still receive your order, or you may request a refund. Please note: All of the incredible, exclusive merchandise planned for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will be available for purchase online in the not so distant future and fans that choose to receive a merchandise credit will be able to use it at that time.



Important: The ticket refund and merchandise credit request period will open on Monday, June 22 and must be completed by August 26, 2020. Additionally, if you’ve booked a hotel in the official room block through our housing portal, your reservation will automatically be canceled. Please remember to adjust any additional travel arrangements you may have.

We look forward to hopefully seeing you all at D23 Expo next year.

The Star Wars Celebration Team

