*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Begin by cutting a strip of orange cardstock paper 2” by 5”.

Cut two pieces of the brown cardstock 2” by 2”.

Next, use the diamond paper punch to cut four shapes from the white paper and two shapes from the tan cardstock paper.

Glue two diamonds on the bottom edge of one brown paper strip. Glue them at the middle points so that half of the diamonds are off the edge, creating two triangles when you flip the paper over.

Repeat on the other brown paper strip. Let the glue dry.

Use the paper hole punch to cut three holes at the top of the orange paper strip.

Next, glue one brown paper strip to the front side of the bookmark, lining up the brown paper at the top edge of the orange strip. Trim the bookmark at the top as needed to clean up the edge. Let dry.

Flip the bookmark over so you can see the holes you punched previously. Line up the paper hole punch in those same holes and punch three holes in the brown paper.

Repeat with the other brown strip of paper. Let dry.

Glue the tan diamond shapes in the middle of the brown strips of paper, lined up just below the middle hole at the top. Let dry.

Next, cut three pieces of blue yarn and six pieces of white yarn approximately 10” long each. Cut three more pieces of white yarn, each about 4” long.

Get a helper to hold the bookmark in place, or use a book as a weight on the orange end of the bookmark.

Take two pieces of white yarn and one blue piece. Slip the three pieces through one of the holes at the top of the bookmark and pull them halfway through.

Separate two white pieces of yarn, two blue pieces, and two white pieces. Braid the pieces together until the braid is at least 4 inches long.

As you reach the end of the braid, tie one of the 4” white pieces in a knot around the end of the braid to hold it together. Trim the ends of the yarn so that they’re all the same length.

Repeat with the other pieces of yarn in each hole you punched.

Your bookmark is complete! Ahsoka is ready to go on many reading adventures with you and the kids.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.