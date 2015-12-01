A Galaxy of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Books Coming December 18 - UPDATED!

Explore the secrets and origins of the next film in the Star Wars saga!

The Force awakens everywhere on December 18. In addition to catching up with the heroes from the original trilogy, fans will also be introduced to new characters like Finn, Rey, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, and the spherical droid, BB-8. But as we all know, there's a lot a story can't tell you on the screen.

Fans can find out much, much more about the new characters, vehicles, and worlds of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a slew of novels, art books, visual dictionaries, and sticker collections also coming December 18. Familiar relics and ships from the film like Luke's lightsaber and the Millennium Falcon will also be examined in closer detail.

The answers are coming. Get your first look at the covers and descriptions below.

UPDATED 12/1 with a preview of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Incredible Cross-Sections!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Incredible Cross-Sections

See the vehicles of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in unparalleled detail with this newest addition to the Star Wars Incredible Cross Sections series. Twelve breathtaking artworks bring the new craft to life, showing all of the weapons, engines, and technology, while engaging text explains each vehicle's backstory and key features.

The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Step inside the Lucasfilm art departments for the creation of fantastical worlds, unforgettable characters, and unimaginable creatures. The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens will take you there, from the earliest gathering of artists and production designers at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco to the fever pitch of production at Pinewood Studios to the conclusion of post-production at Industrial Light & Magic -- all with unprecedented access.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Visual Dictionary

The complete guide to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this Visual Dictionary reveals all of the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Ultimate Sticker Collection

Join the heroes of the galaxy on their amazing adventure. Explore incredible worlds, meet bizarre aliens, and face sinister new villains.

Star Wars: Before the Awakening

A companion piece to the Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens character novels, Star Wars: Before the Awakening is an anthology book that focuses on the lives of Rey, Finn, and Poe before the events of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Rey Meets BB-8 (Level 1 Reader)

Rey’s life is turned upside down when she meets a little droid named BB-8.

Star Wars: Finn & Rey Escape! (8x8, w/stickers)

When Finn and Rey find themselves on the run, they must work together to escape from the evil First Order.

Star Wars: Han & Chewie Return! (8x8)

Everyone’s favorite smugglers are back! Han Solo and Chewbacca return in a heroic new adventure set in a galaxy far, far away.

5-Minute Star Wars Stories

Blast off into hyperspace with these 11 action-packed Star Wars tales! Jedi Master Yoda has a lightsaber showdown with the dreaded Count Dooku; Luke Skywalker and the Rebels race against time to destroy the Death Star; and the brave but lonely Rey makes a new friend when she meets the astromech droid BB-8. Each of these stories is the ideal length for reading aloud in five minutes -- perfect for galactic adventures at lightspeed.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Flashlight Adventure Book

Grab your flashlight and discover hidden surprises as you explore planet Jakku with Rey, Finn, and BB-8. This box set features a board book with pop-ups on every spread, and a real working flashlight that plays five different sounds from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Lightsaber Rescue

The galaxy is in trouble again! Activate your lightsaber and help join the fight! The Lightsaber Rescue storybook features a non-removable lightsaber module with six sounds to bring the story of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to life.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Mix & Match

Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, Poe, Rey, and Finn are featured in this book that blends spectacular action with three-panel pages to create confounding combinations! Mix and match the heads, bodies, and legs more than 200 different ways to create crazy mash-ups between the Resistance and the First Order!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Rey’s Survival Guide

Complete with stories, secrets, and insights, this guide will immerse readers in the world of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Discover what you need to survive the hostile planet, Jakku. What secrets lurk inside the ship graveyard? What do you want to salvage? What should you avoid to stay alive? Includes gatefolds with exclusive artifacts including starship schematics and more!

Still to come on 12/18: Star Wars: Finn and the First Order; Star Wars: Look and Find; Star Wars: The Force Awakens New Adventures; Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adult Novelization, Star Wars: The Force Awakens Junior Novelization

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: The Force Awakens books!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.