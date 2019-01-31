ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

A Galaxy of New Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Chicago

January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Ashley Eckstein, Daniel Logan, and more will be signing at the ultimate fan event this April!

Several new guests, including the talents behind a fan-favorite Force wielder and the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter, have been confirmed for the Topps autograph area at Star Wars Celebration Chicago!

Ashley Eckstein
Ashley Eckstein

Ashley Eckstein, who portrayed Ahsoka Tano -- Anakin Skywalker's gifted apprentice turned rebel warrior -- in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is headed to the five-day fan event. Eckstein is also the founder of the Her Universe, a groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand.

Daniel Logan
Daniel Logan

  • jett-lucas-headshot
    Jett Lucas of
    jett-lucas-headshot
    Jett Lucas of
  • Ken-Leung-Headshot-sm
    Ken Leung of
    Ken-Leung-Headshot-sm
    Ken Leung of
  • katy-kartwheel-headshot
    Katy Kartwheel of
    katy-kartwheel-headshot
    Katy Kartwheel of
  • john-ratzenberger-resize
    John Ratzenberger of
    john-ratzenberger-resize
    John Ratzenberger of

    • Joining Eckstein to meet and sign for fans is a galaxy of Star Wars veterans, including: Daniel Logan, the actor who brought young Boba Fett to life in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars; Jett Lucas, who played Padawan Zett Jukassa in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith; Ken Leung, who portrayed Admiral Statura in Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Katy Kartwheel, an actor and circus performer who played HURID-327 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and was a creature performer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, including the body of Rio; and finally, John Ratzenberger, who is known the beloved Cliff in Cheers and can be seen as Major Derlin in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

    StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC

    SWCC 2019

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    April 9, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    Apr 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved