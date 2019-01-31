A Galaxy of New Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Ashley Eckstein, Daniel Logan, and more will be signing at the ultimate fan event this April!

Several new guests, including the talents behind a fan-favorite Force wielder and the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter, have been confirmed for the Topps autograph area at Star Wars Celebration Chicago!

Ashley Eckstein

Ashley Eckstein, who portrayed Ahsoka Tano -- Anakin Skywalker's gifted apprentice turned rebel warrior -- in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is headed to the five-day fan event. Eckstein is also the founder of the Her Universe, a groundbreaking fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand.