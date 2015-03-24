ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

6 of Palpatine's Key Manipulations

March 24, 2015
March 24, 2015
Amy Ratcliffe

See how a humble senator from Naboo became the leader of the first Galactic Empire.

The next time you watch the prequel trilogy or Star Wars: The Clone Wars, pay particular attention to Palpatine. When you start tracking the subtle way he guides conversations and popular sentiment, you may find yourself marveling at him. He's quite impressive in the original trilogy as well, but if you visit earlier periods, you can see his devotion to his twisted plan. Palpatine was a masterful and patient manipulator. Emphasis on the word patient. He put things in motion long before we saw him in The Phantom Menace and carefully played countless people like pianos. His intelligence coupled with his desire for power makes him one of the most formidable villains you'll encounter in fiction.

Whether you're pro-Empire or not, you should note Palpatine's commitment and follow through. He rarely wasted an opportunity to turn the tides in his favor. These six moments were key in helping Palpatine become the Emperor.

Amidala and Palpatine

Getting Queen Amidala to call for a vote of no confidence.
Palpatine flexes his muscles subtly in The Phantom Menace. It may look obvious to us, but in the context of the film, it's understandable that Padmé Amidala and others would be taken in. Senator Palpatine hits just the right notes when talking about Chancellor Finis Valorum and the blockade of Naboo. Amidala's call for a vote of no confidence was an important step in advancing Palpatine's political position.

Palpatine and Shaak Ti

Pretending to be attacked by Fives.
At the beginning of the sixth season of The Clone Wars, we see Tup's Order 66 programming get triggered prematurely. Fives and Shaak Ti push the Kaminoans for answers and eventually discover the clones have inhibitor chips in their brains. Tup's chip degraded. When Shaak Ti and Fives take evidence to Chancellor Palpatine, he separates Fives to talk to him alone and then pretends Fives attacks him. Palpatine uses the "incident" to make a case for the inhibitor chips and ensures they stay in place for his use and successfully deceives the Jedi.

Palpatine and Anakin

Putting Anakin Skywalker on the Jedi Council.
Much of Palpatine's efforts are centered on shaping Anakin into the perfect apprentice. He continually compliments Anakin, insults the Jedi Order both passively aggressively and directly and says they're fools for not seeing Anakin's potential, and on and on. His constant stream of praise feeds Anakin's ego so that by the time Palpatine appoints him to the Jedi Council, Anakin believes he deserves it. Then, when he's not elevated to the rank of Jedi Master, Palpatine is there to listen. The effects upon Anakin are further compounded when Obi-Wan Kenobi asks him to spy on Palpatine. The Jedi and Anakin played right into Palpatine's greedy hands.

Palpatine and Anakin at Opera

Telling Anakin about Darth Plagueis.
The opera house scene in Revenge of the Sith has galactic repercussions. Palpatine tells Anakin the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise and hints that the Sith could manipulate midi-chlorians and prevent death (this scene leads many fans to believe Palpatine was responsible for bringing Anakin into existence) and thusly exploits Anakin's feelings and concerns for Padmé. Palpatine reveals he learned from Plagueis and talks to Anakin about the dark side. He takes Anakin to the edge of a precipice. Which leads to...

Mace Windu death scene

Pitting Anakin against the Jedi.
When it's discovered that Palpatine is the Sith the Jedi have been looking for, Mace Windu takes three Jedi to arrest him. Palpatine plays the scene carefully -- as usual -- and when Windu has him within reach, Palpatine uses the moment to convince Anakin that the Jedi are trying to take over the government. After Windu dies, Palpatine further squeezes Anakin and orders him to wipe out the remaining Jedi because they pose a threat.

Darth Sideous

Laying the trap for Luke Skywalker.
As soon as Darth Vader mentions the young Rebel from the Battle of Yavin to the Emperor in The Empire Strikes Back, you can practically see the wheels turning. Palpatine seemed to know who Luke Skywalker was and started planning. He leads Vader to suggesting that Luke should be turned to the dark side and then during Return of the Jedi, he basically waits for Luke to arrive. He leverages Luke's feelings about his friends -- concern and anger -- and pits father against son. Palpatine set himself up to win because either Vader or Luke could serve as apprentice, but for once, things didn't work out as planned.

The list includes just a few of the times Palpatine carefully moved pawns into place to set up his endgame. Which scenes would you add to the list?

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.

emperor palpatine

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Defining Moments: Ahsoka and Anakin Say Goodbye

    October 27, 2023

    October 27, 2023

    Oct 27

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character is Your Soulmate?

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    We’re On Our Way to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Lando #1 – Reveal

    February 9, 2023

    February 9, 2023

    Feb 9

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    How Omega’s Journey Connects with the Bad Batch and Viewers

    January 19, 2023

    January 19, 2023

    Jan 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved