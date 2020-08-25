5 Star Wars Back-to-School Items We Love

Get your younglings ready for the new school year at home or in the classroom with Force-filled gear.

It’s time for a new school year, which can mean only one thing: new Star Wars back-to-school gear and supplies! Whether your child is learning at home or at school, we’ve gathered five of our favorite items that any student of Star Wars will love.

1. The Child Backpack by Fast Forward

Fun and functional, Fast Forward’s five-piece backpack celebrating the Child has almost as many surprises as the Mandalorian’s armor. Its list of features includes: one main compartment and a front accessory pocket with zipper closures, a deluxe organizer, Cinch sack, zip case, lunch bag, and dangle, plus adjustable shoulder straps, a top locker loop handle, and air mesh pockets. This is the Way…to the galaxy’s cutest and coolest backpack.

2. TIE Fighter Desk by Rooms to Go

If your youngling likes the bad guys, this is the desk you’re looking for. Its stunning base takes inspiration from the iconic TIE fighter, sporting a gray finish and powder coated steel construction that features "carbonite" textured details. Atop the desk is clear, sunken tempered glass top with two sides that will keep pencils and projects on the desk and off the floor, bringing order to your galaxy. The Emperor would approve.

3. The Mandalorian Stationary Set by Innovative Designs

Featuring imagery of the titular bounty hunter, the adorable alien known as the Child, and more from the popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian Stationary Set by Innovative Designs includes a bounty of school supplies -- a soft pencil pouch case, a No. 2 pencil, a pencil sharpener, an eraser, a 10-piece sketchpad, two sticker sheets, and much more -- your child will enjoy. Plus, be sure to set your tracking fobs for Innovative Designs' The Mandalorian paper folder and notebook!

4. New Star Wars Collection by GapKids

This year, your little one’s new wardrobe can be strong with the Force. GapKids’ new line of Star Wars tees has a cool retro vibe, with fashionable designs of Darth Vader, C-3PO, and more.

5. The Child “Design A Vinyl” by Tara Toy

Watch your child bring the Child to life, as they decorate a handsomely-sculpted vinyl toy with colorful markers and expressive stickers. A fun at-home art project for Padawans in any galaxy, this set allows your young one to celebrate Star Wars and their creativity in an exciting new way.

