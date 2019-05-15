20 Timeless Quotes From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

This month, we're celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film with 20 Episode I quotes for any occasion.

It’s the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and StarWars.com is celebrating with the next best thing to a colorful parade in Theed! We've collected some of our favorite quotes from the film, which we still use today. Some contain wisdom from the incomparable Qui-Gon Jinn, some are winks at the original trilogy, while still others are just plain fun to say.

Here are our picks for 20 standout quotes from The Phantom Menace.

1. “But Master Yoda said I should be mindful of the future.”

“Not at the expense of the moment.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon’s calm teachings aren’t just for trade negotiations. His explanation of mindfulness is useful for anyone feeling nervous or anxious about what the future holds, not just his young Padawan.

2. “My Lord, is that legal?”

“I will make it legal.” – Nute Gunray and Darth Sidious

This early quote from Darth Sidious lets us know exactly who he is without having to say who he is. Endlessly scheming and always one step ahead of everyone else, you can’t help but admire Palpatine’s cunning as he plays the long game.

3. “You were right about one thing, Master. The negotiations were short.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

A little bit of Obi-Wan’s mischievous side comes out in this quote. Not only does it highlight his youthfulness on his last mission as a Padawan, it also reminds us of his sense of humor, which we get to see in bits and pieces later. “Hello there!”

4. “A communications disruption could mean only one thing. Invasion.” – Sio Bibble

While little more than an ominous warning, this quote uttered in the Queen’s throne room stands out as it was featured in the first few moments of the popular trailer.

5. “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon isn’t quite sure what to make of Jar Jar Binks when he meets the excitable Gungan, and this memorable line is a bit of a snub (even if it is also a fact).

6. “How rude. “ – Jar Jar Binks

This isn’t just a quote, it’s one of Jar Jar’s favorite things to say! It echoes C-3PO in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and reminds us that the hapless Jar Jar has feelings, too.

7. “There’s always a bigger fish.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

Like so many utterances from the Jedi Master, this quote has more meaning the more time you spend thinking about it.

8. “Are you an angel?” – Anakin Skywalker

Anakin, who doesn’t know much about the galaxy beyond the sands of Tatooine, innocently poses this question to his future wife the first time they meet. His first words to Padmé are almost unbearably sweet.

9. “What do you think, you’re some kind of Jedi, waving your hand around like that?” – Watto

This line almost always gets a laugh! The look on Qui-Gon’s face after Watto dismisses him with this comment is priceless.

10. “I can assure you they will never get me on one of those dreadful starships.” – C-3PO

This tongue-in-cheek joke is so ironic that you almost can’t resist groaning. Like Jar Jar, Threepio often finds himself right in the middle of where he doesn’t want to be, but he ends up playing an invaluable role.

11. “This is so wizard, Ani.” – Kitster

A certain host of The Star Wars Show might argue this is the best line in all of Star Wars. Use this quote any time you want to pay someone or something the ultimate compliment.

12. “You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” – Shmi Skywalker

Another great quote for the times when you notice yourself feeling anxious about the future, Anakin’s mother reminds us all to be brave even when everything is about to change.

13. “I was not elected to watch my people suffer and die while you discuss this invasion in a committee.” – Queen Amidala

Queen Amidala’s unwavering devotion to her planet is summed up in this one quote. Confronted with the massive bureaucracy of the Republic for the first time, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to save the people of Naboo, even if it means playing into Palpatine’s political machinations.

14. “Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” – Yoda

Master Yoda sums up Anakin’s path with a prescient description of the Dark Side.

15. “Your focus determines your reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

This quote from Qui-Gon could be used as a mantra for the moments when you find your thoughts straying to the negative things in your life.

16. “Wipe them out. All of them.” – Darth Sidious

There’s the Emperor we know and love. Another quote from the popular movie trailer, it’s one that’s super fun to say along with the Sith Lord.

17. “We’ll take the long way.” – Padmé Amidala

Padmé is undeterred to reach her goal of saving her people, even in the face of Darth Maul. This is also the moment that signals the start of a lightsaber battle for the ages.

18. “Now this is podracing!” – Anakin Skywalker

This quote from the gleeful young pilot can be used in real life any time you feel the need for speed.

19. “And you, young Skywalker. We will watch your career with great interest.” – Sheev Palpatine

This line adds a small amount of dread into what’s about to be a joyful and celebratory scene. Pairing what the audience knows about the future with that smirk and hand falling on Anakin’s shoulder? One of the most unforgettable quotes of the entire movie.

20. “Always two, there are. No more, no less. A master and an apprentice.” – Yoda

More foreshadowing! With this memorable line, Yoda reveals a little about the Jedi and the Sith and reminds us about the fate of Anakin Skywalker.

If it’s been years since you watched the full trailer for Episode I: The Phantom Menace, watch it again to remember the excitement you felt before Star Wars returned to the theater. Or rewatch the whole film in honor of it's 20th anniversary!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

