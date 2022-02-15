ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

'Disorder' Cinematic Trailer - Star Wars: The Old Republic

Jedi Master Denolm Orr and his Padawan, Sa’har Kateen, travel to the Temple of Nul on Elom to retrieve a special holocron before the Sith Empire can. They seem to have the upperhand, until an unexpected enemy appears…

Browse More Videos

All
All
Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved