'Disorder' Cinematic Trailer - Star Wars: The Old Republic

Jedi Master Denolm Orr and his Padawan, Sa’har Kateen, travel to the Temple of Nul on Elom to retrieve a special holocron before the Sith Empire can. They seem to have the upperhand, until an unexpected enemy appears…
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved