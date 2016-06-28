The Force is strong with this one… The No. 1 LEGO video game franchise triumphantly returns with a fun-filled, humorous journey based on the blockbuster Star Wars film. Play as Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, and the rest of your favorite characters from the movie! Available now!



LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens marks the triumphant return of the No. 1 LEGO videogame franchise and immerses fans in the new Star Wars adventure like never before. Players can relive the epic action from the blockbuster film in a way that only LEGO can offer, featuring storylines from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, retold through the clever and witty LEGO lens. The game will also feature previously untold story content that takes players on adventures set in the time leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, providing additional insight about the new movie and its characters.

