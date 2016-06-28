The Force is strong with this one… The No. 1 LEGO video game franchise triumphantly returns with a fun-filled, humorous journey based on the blockbuster Star Wars film. Play as Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, and the rest of your favorite characters from the movie! Available now!
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens marks the triumphant return of the No. 1 LEGO videogame franchise and immerses fans in the new Star Wars adventure like never before. Players can relive the epic action from the blockbuster film in a way that only LEGO can offer, featuring storylines from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, retold through the clever and witty LEGO lens. The game will also feature previously untold story content that takes players on adventures set in the time leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, providing additional insight about the new movie and its characters.
Key Features:
- Relive the Blockbuster – Blast off into a new and improved LEGO Star Wars experience that takes fans deeper into the new film retold through the clever and witty LEGO lens.
- New Adventures – Experience untold tales within the Star Wars galaxy through new story levels set in the time leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, all with a signature LEGO twist, including Han Solo and Chewbacca’s voyage to capture the ravenous Rathtars, how the mysterious Crimson Corsair foiled the plans of the First Order, secrets behind Lor San Tekka’s journey to the Jakku Village, Poe Dameron’s daring rescue of Admiral Ackbar and more!
- Original Dialogue from Film – Features original dialogue from key members of the theatrical cast, providing an authentic Star Wars experience, including Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), John Boyega (Finn), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Max von Sydow (Lor San Tekka), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and other top stars from the film.
- Build... and Rebuild – The enhanced Multi-Builds system allows players to choose from multiple building options to solve puzzles and advance in different ways. For the first time, the same pile of LEGO bricks can be used in multiple ways, with the player building and re-building different objects for different purposes.
- Exciting New Blaster Battles – Players can now engage in intense Blaster Battles, seeking cover behind nearby objects and structures, a first for any LEGO game! Characters can then pop out from the safety of cover to fight enemies with blaster fire. Enemy fighters can now also build themselves using LEGO bricks to support their fellow Stormtroopers, calling in air support, reinforcements or heavy artillery – taking the fight to the Resistance with the power of LEGO!
- Fly Through the Galaxy Like Never Before – Experience the thrill of high-speed, action-packed flight gameplay like never before, piloting iconic vehicles (including the legendary Millennium Falcon) through arena-based battles and dogfights in space.
- Variety of Characters, Vehicles & Locations – More than 200 collectible/customizable characters and 40 playable vehicles/creatures, along with five different free play environments to explore, including D’Qar, Jakku, the Millennium Falcon interior, Starkiller Base and Takodana.
