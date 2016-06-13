LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Niima Outpost Demo Trailer

Finn, Rey, and BB-8 are on the run from the First Order in this special E3 2016 trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens! In the Niima Outpost demo, players can experience new features coming to LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including taking on stormtroopers in intense Blaster Battles, utilizing Multi-Builds to explore the wreckage of Imperial Star Destroyers, and piloting the Millennium Falcon in dogfights against First Order TIE fighters. Download the Niima Outpost demo now for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store; the demo will be available for Xbox One tomorrow, June 14, at 3:00 p.m. PT via the Xbox Marketplace. You can do this! LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released June 28, 2016!