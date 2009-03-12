-
Gobi Glie
A freedom fighter on his homeworld of Ryloth, Gobi is a close friend of Cham Syndulla and his family. Although he treats Cham's young daughter, Hera, like a niece, his insistence on involving the child in spying, flying, and black market arms dealings endanger the girl and leave Gobi at odds with her parents in addition to political tensions as Cham turns weapons over to the Empire leaving Ryloth, in Gobi's estimation, defenseless.
-
Free Ryloth Movement
-
Twi'lek Resistance
-
Male
-
Height: 1.84m
History
THE DARK TIMES
After the Imperial occupation of Ryloth, the legendary Clone Wars hero Cham Syndulla formed a resistance. Gobi, a Rylothian Twi’lek, was one of Syndulla’s best soldiers. He accompanied Syndulla on a mission with the Ghost crew to steal the Quasar Fire-Class Cruiser-Carrier, while they had secretly planned to destroy the ship, Gobi soon sided with the rebels, and his combat expertise helped ensure the mission was a success.