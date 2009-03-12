THE DARK TIMES



After the Imperial occupation of Ryloth, the legendary Clone Wars hero Cham Syndulla formed a resistance. Gobi, a Rylothian Twi’lek, was one of Syndulla’s best soldiers. He accompanied Syndulla on a mission with the Ghost crew to steal the Quasar Fire-Class Cruiser-Carrier, while they had secretly planned to destroy the ship, Gobi soon sided with the rebels, and his combat expertise helped ensure the mission was a success.