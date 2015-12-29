-
Free Ryloth Movement
The Twi’lek freedom fighter Cham Syndulla founded this underground resistance group on his homeworld of Ryloth to disrupt Imperial operations through carefully planned raids. Many of the Free Ryloth members were veterans of Syndulla’s campaign against the earlier Separatist occupation. When Syndulla learned that Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader planned to visit Ryloth, he saw a chance to strike a blow for freedom not just on his own planet, but everywhere in the galaxy.
History
THE DARK TIMES
While Ryloth fought with the Republic during the Clone Wars, it did not welcome Imperial occupation with the rise of the Empire. Cham Syndulla, a legendary Clone Wars warrior, formed a resistance -- the Free Ryloth Movement -- which worked to combat the Empire’s presence.