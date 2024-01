Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, join us on the red carpet for the Andor Launch Event in Hollywood. Featuring stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and other members of the cast; creator Tony Gilroy and the crew; and other fans to celebrate the premiere of Andor, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Disney+.