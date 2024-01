Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get excited about Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic by revealing a brand new animated short, team up with Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and learn about Cassian Andor's past in the first three episodes of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, we sit down and chat with Diego Luna on what it was like revisiting the role of Cassian.