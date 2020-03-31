Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST THE BAD BATCH THE ACOLYTE THE HIGH REPUBLIC QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! Show More Loading... Rogue One (2016) 24:27 video Secrets Explained: Rogue One In this special interview with Leland Chee, Pablo Hidalgo, and Matt Martin of the Lucasfilm Story Group, The Star Wars Show delves into the secrets of Rogue One, including Star Wars Rebels Easter eggs, production details, and much more. 1:15 video Rebel Training Felicity Jones discusses the intense physicality that goes into becoming a rebel. 1:26 video “This Is Hero” Hear the stories of how Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen’s children had a big part in their decisions to take on the roles of Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus. 1:16 video Alan’s Humor There is a 97.6% chance of laughter on set: See how Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) kept the Rogue One cast and crew entertained. 1:22 video Riz Ahmed: The Many Faces of Bodhi Rook The audition takes kept coming once Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook) had Rogue One director Gareth Edwards' email address. The only problem was, he already had the job... Show More Loading... THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) 1:06 video Kylo's Parents - The Secrets of The Force Awakens Adam Driver talks about the genetics of his character Kylo Ren in this clip from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens In-Home Release featurette. 1:01 video Dressing the Galaxy - Secrets of The Force Awakens Find out how Rey got her look and learn more about the character's favorite costumes. 1:18 video BB-8: From Sketch to Screen - Star Wars: The Force Awakens Featurette In this special Star Wars: The Force Awakens featurette, director J.J. Abrams, head of the creature shop Neal Scanlan, and the stars of the film discuss creating BB-8 as a practical effect, acting alongside him, and much more. 1:13 video Casting Rey - Secrets of The Force Awakens See Daisy Ridley's audition for the role of Rey. Show More Loading... Ralph McQuarrie: Tribute to a Master 7:32 video Ralph McQuarrie: Tribute to a Master (Part 1) Part 1 of the Ralph McQuarrie tribute Dreams and Visions Press produced for Star Wars Celebration VI in 2012, drawing from interviews conducted for a feature length documentary on Ralph McQuarrie. Show More Loading... A New Hope (1977) galleries Behind the Scenes Gallery | A New Hope Show More Loading... 3:35 video Episode IV: Founding ILM An excerpt from the Empire of Dreams documentary from the Star Wars Trilogy 2004 DVD set. 3:29 video Episode IV: Supporting Cast An excerpt from the Empire of Dreams documentary from the Star Wars Trilogy 2004 DVD set. 2:45 video Episode IV: The Stunts of Star Wars An excerpt from the Empire of Dreams documentary from the Star Wars Trilogy 2004 DVD set. 4:00 video Episode IV: Averting Disaster After numerous setbacks and challenges, George Lucas finds he must salvage Star Wars in editing. An excerpt from the Empire of Dreams documentary from the Star Wars Trilogy 2004 DVD set. 1:48 video Ralph McQuarrie Interview: The Star Wars Gallery Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie discusses his work and paintings that helped to visually define a galaxy far, far away, and bring George Lucas' vision to life. Show More Loading... The Empire Strikes Back (1980) galleries The Empire Strikes Back - BTS Gallery Behind the scenes stills from the production of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Show More Loading... 2:52 video Sound Advice: An Interview with Ben Burtt Skywalker Sound's Ben Burtt, sound designer of the Star Wars films, discusses the different roles required in creating and mixing audio for films and how that changed with Star Wars. 2:33 video Ben Burtt Interview: The Challenge of The Empire Strikes Back After working on the original Star Wars, sound designer Ben Burtt was tasked with a new set of challenges for its sequel, The Empire Strikes Back. 2:39 video Ben Burtt Interview: Chewbacca's Voice Ben Burtt, legendary sound designer of the Star Wars films, talks about creating Chewbacca's voice in this vintage interview. Show More Loading... Return of the Jedi (1983) galleries Return of the Jedi: Behind the Scenes Behind the scenes photos from Episode VI. Show More Loading... 2:15 video Dennis Muren Interview: The Rancor In this vintage interview, Dennis Muren of Industrial Light & Magic talks about creating the memorable rancor creature from Return of the Jedi -- and how the original idea for bringing the monster to life didn't work. 1:21 video Jedi Videomatics: A Moving Storyboard Narrated by Ken Ralston Ken Ralston, who worked on the visual effects for Return of the Jedi, discusses the "moving storyboard" created for the film's climactic Death Star attack sequence. Show More Loading... The Phantom Menace (1999) galleries Behind the Scenes Gallery | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Behind-the-scenes photos and details from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. Show More Loading... 3:13 video Episode I: Lightsaber Dueling A behind-the-scenes look at the lightsaber action from Episode I, as seen in "The Beginning" documentary, originally released on the Episode I DVD. 6:48 video Episode I: Surviving Tatooine The Episode production crew must weather the extreme heat of Tunisia, as well as a surprise storm that destroys the Mos Espa set. 7:35 video Featurette: Podracing | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace This documentary featurette examines the look of the pods, the pace of the sequence, the dynamics of pod crashes and more, with exclusive interviews and rare behind-the-scenes footage. Show More Loading... Attack of the Clones (2002) galleries Behind the Scenes Gallery | Attack Of The Clones View a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones. Show More Loading... 5:18 video Bucket Head History has a way of repeating itself. With a few scant months to go before the premiere of Attack of the Clones, there's a new bounty hunter who's the talk of the town. 2:59 video Episode II: Yoda Proof-of-Concept Animation director Rob Coleman begins developing the computer-generated Yoda for Episode II. Excerpt from "From Puppets to Pixels" documentary from the Attack of the Clones DVD. 5:13 video Good to G.O. It's an image fans have been waiting decades for: a harsh battlefield on a distant world abuzz with the glow and sound of hundreds of lightsabers. Episode II will finally make this vision a reality. 4:52 video P-19 Amazingly, Natalie Portman has more wardrobe changes in Episode II than she had in Episode I. To keep track of all these garments, they are numbered -- P-11, P-17 and P-19 for example. This new documentary showcases several of these, and provides a closer Show More Loading... Revenge of the Sith (2005) galleries Behind the Scenes Gallery | Revenge Of The Sith Show More Loading... 5:43 video Creating General Grievous This documentary examines the genesis of Grievous, and how the Episode III Art Department came to design the evil General of the Droid Army. 7:12 video Becoming Sidious Critics and filmgoers alike have been universal in their praise of Ian McDiarmid's performance in Episode III. Witness the transformation of McDiarmid into Palpatine, and the transformation from seemingly humble politician to the ultimate face of evil. 8:48 video Endlessly Compelling: The Music of Episode III Combining and twisting the established melodic phrases with all new tunes, the music in the final chapter serves to propel the audience through an emotional ride toward the dark side. Show More Loading... Star Wars Resistance (2018 - Present) articlepage Meet the Cast of Star Wars Resistance on The Star Wars Show Get a sneak peek at the new animated show, an immersive Vader experience, and more! articlepage Meet the Aces in a New Star Wars Resistance Featurette Get a closer look at the star pilots racing to the screen next month. articlepage Meet Team Fireball in a New Star Wars Resistance Featurette A new video offers insights from the cast, crew, and creators bringing Kazuda Xiono and his friends to life this fall. Show More Loading... Star Wars Rebels (2014 - 2017) 2:35 video Star Wars Rebels: "Igniting a Legacy" Featurette Star Wars Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni and CG supervisor Joel Aron discuss how they created lightsabers that match the look of Jedi weapons from Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. 4:34 video Droid Design: Chopper from Star Wars Rebels Comes to Life Chopper is the grumpy, lazy, yet ultimately heroic astromech droid of the Star Wars Rebels animated series - and Lucasfilm has brought him to life. Go behind the scenes to see how a fully functioning Chopper was designed, built and introduced to the world. 5:19 video Rebels Recon: Inside “Spark of Rebellion” In the first installment of Rebels Recon, StarWars.com takes you inside Star Wars Rebels’ debut episode, “Spark of Rebellion,” with cast and crew interviews, coverage of the premiere’s L.A. screening, and an exclusive clip from next week’s episode. Show More Loading... The Clone Wars (2008-2014) 7:18 video The Clone Wars Legacy Learn about the lasting effects of The Clone Wars television series on the Star Wars saga and the future stories yet to be told. 4:09 video Crystals and Caves: A Jedi Rite of Passage In this installment of Clone Wars Download, supervising director Dave Filoni discusses the revelation of an exciting part of Wars lore in "The Gathering." 2:21 video Bringing Chewbacca to The Clone Wars For the Season Three finale of The Clone Wars, Supervising Director Dave Filoni and his team at Lucasfilm Animation brought Chewbacca to the TV series. 3:28 video Animating Darth Maul The Clone Wars CG Lighting and Effects Supervisor Joel Aron discusses how animators were able to capture Maul's menace through the character's subtle facial movements and lighting. Show More Loading... 