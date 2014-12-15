Yoda and Frank Oz Return in Star Wars Rebels

The Jedi Master is back in "Path of the Jedi," airing Monday, January 5!

The last time we saw the Emperor's "little green friend" in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he was traveling to Force planets, encountering evil spectres of ancient Sith, and unlocking the path to immortality. Not a bad bit of work! But there's no rest for a Jedi Master, as we'll soon see on Star Wars Rebels.

As reported on TVGuide.com, Yoda will be featured in the upcoming "Path of the Jedi" episode. Since Star Wars Rebels is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, this point in the timeline finds Yoda in hiding on Dagboah after the decimation of the Jedi Order. In the episode, he'll appear only in the form of his disembodied voice -- provided by Frank Oz, who voiced the Jedi Master in five Star Wars films and operated the original puppet in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi -- communing with Kanan and Ezra. "I felt personally to keep Yoda as this disembodied thing it would confuse the audience less," executive producer Dave Filoni told TVGuide.com. "I didn't want you to think Yoda could be teleporting from planet to planet."

"Path of the Jedi" will air Monday, January 5 at 9/8 CT on Disney XD, and will be available on the Watch Disney XD app beginning Monday, December 29.

Very, very awesome, this is.

