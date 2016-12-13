Winners Announced for Global #GoRogue UGC Contest

The winning fan-made videos in Disney and Lucasfilm's #GoRogue UGC contest have been revealed!

For seven fans who decided to rebel, this will be a day long-remembered.

Disney announced today the winners of the global #GoRogue UGC contest, a celebration of Star Wars fan creativity on StarWars.com and Disney.com, in which fans from around the world shared their own “Rogue Stories” set in a galaxy far, far away. Entries consisted of a wide range of styles, from Go Rogue: What Will You Become?'s LEGO stop-motion comedy (filled with great Admiral Ackbar puns) to the live-action A Droid's Legacy.

The seven winners from Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Mexico, South East Asia and the US/Canada were selected based on their quality of storytelling, character development, originality, and overall entertainment value. Rogue One director Gareth Edwards led a panel of judges that also included Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars Rebels and founder of the Her Universe fashion label; YouTube sensation and Star Wars superfan Chris Pirillo; and YouTube star Evan from “EvanTube.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed seeing Star Wars fans ‘go rogue’ in all of these videos," said Edwards. "Each entry had such a strong mix of production value, filmmaking, and comedy, with the most successful entries being those with humor.”

Eckstein agreed: “The entries showed so much creativity -- I really felt like the teenager and kid entries especially captured the essence of Star Wars. I also enjoyed watching the credits and seeing how families got together to make their stories. Star Wars is for the entire family and many of these videos embodied that!”

#GoRogue winners include:



US/Canada 18+: Go Rogue: What Will You Become? … Joel E. from Oregon

US/Canada 13-17: Krennic’s Wish … Luke H. from Canada

US/Canada 8-12: One Force … Ian M. from Indiana

Australia/New Zealand: Naming Convention … Doug T. from New Zealand

Germany: A Droid’s Legacy … Bernd P. from Germany

Mexico: Timmy: Una historia de Star Wars … Jose C. from Mexico

Southeast Asia: The Last Transmission … Tan Gin K. from Malaysia

Beginning December 13, the selected winners will travel to Lucasfilm in San Francisco to attend an advance screening of Rogue One, with their own short films playing on the big screen before the movie. They’ll also attend a tour of the amazing Rancho Obi-Wan , which houses the world’s biggest collection of Star Wars toys, memorabilia, and artifacts.

Visit StarWars.com/GoRogue to see the winning entries. Thanks to all who entered and chose to #GoRogue!

