We're Giving Away Sets of the Alamo Drafthouse's Awesome Mondo-Designed Star Wars: The Last Jedi Glasses

Enter for the chance to win a set of glasses featuring the characters -- and the porgs (of course!) -- of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

To celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the fine folks at Alamo Drafthouse have partnered with Mondo to create three retro-cool drinking glasses -- The Light Side, The Dark Side, and The Porgs (yes!) -- which you can add to your ticket purchase. But as a special thank you to fans, Alamo Drafthouse has given StarWars.com 5 sets of glasses to give away. Just leave a comment below telling us which character you're most looking forward to seeing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi with #StarWarsAlamoDrafthouseSweeps, and we’ll pick winners at random. Read the official rules below and good luck! [Update: The giveaway is now over. Thanks to all who entered. Stay tuned for a list of winners!]

RULES

StarWars.com is giving away five (5) Alamo Drafthouse Mondo Glassware Sets which retail at about $38.85, to five (5) lucky winners! The prize consists of (3) The Last Jedi glasses (The Light Side glass, The Dark Side glass and The Porg glass). To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is tell us which character you’re most looking forward to in The Last Jedi, and use #StarWarsAlamoDrafthouseSweeps.

Sweepstakes ends November 12, 2017.

To enter, click “see comments” below this post. You must include “#StarWarsAlamoDrafthouseSweeps within your Facebook Comment. Do not include anything else in your comment except these 2 items. Doing so, may disqualify you from the sweepstakes. Get the full details on this awesome sweepstakes below, and get commenting!

Specific Rules:

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible entries received. See the complete General Rules and eligibility requirements that apply to all Sweepstakes here.

2. To enter, click “see comments” below this post, and leave a Facebook Comment telling us which character you’re most looking forward to in The Last Jedi. You must include “#StarWarsAlamoDrafthouseSweeps within your Facebook Comment.

3. Only 1 entry per person is allowed.

4. Must be at least be 18 years old (or older if age of majority differs in the state of primary residence) and be a legal resident of, and physically located within, the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.

5. The Sweepstakes entry period starts on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 2:00:01 PM PDT and ends on November 12, 2017 at 11:59:59 PM PDT.

6. The total retail value of the prizes for this sweepstakes is $194.25 (US).

7. We will choose a potential winner in a random drawing on or around, Monday, November 13, 2017 and send notice to that person by replying to your comment on Facebook. (You will get a notification on Facebook if we have replied.) If you are a potential winner but fail to claim your prize within 3 days of us sending you notice or are otherwise in non-compliance with the Sweepstakes rules (both General Rules and these Specific Rules), then we will choose an alternate winner.

8. We will announce the winner here on or around November 20, 2017 by 6:00 PM PDT. By entering, you give us permission to include your first name (or the name provided on your Facebook account) in our winner announcement.