Watch the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

December 9, 2015
Join the stars and creators of Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the world premiere on 12/14!

The biggest movie event of the year is almost here -- and StarWars.com will have exclusive, live-streaming coverage presented by Verizon! Stay tuned for more information on how Verizon will bring fans unique views of the stream and a chance to ask the cast questions!


Visit StarWars.com at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) on 12/14 for in-depth interviews with the cast and creators of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, live from the world premiere in Los Angeles. Hosts Andi Gutierrez, Anthony Carboni, and David Collins will be reporting on all the action, talking to stars and fans on a day that will be long remembered.


Set your hyperspace coordinates now and don’t miss it!


