Watch the Solo: A Star Wars Story Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

May 7, 2018
Join the stars and creators of the highly-anticipated film for the world premiere on May 10!

Buckle up, baby! StarWars.com is making the jump to hyperspace with our Solo: A Star Wars Story red carpet live stream, presented by NISSAN!

Visit StarWars.com on May 10 at 5 p.m. PT for exclusive red carpet coverage and interviews when The Star Wars Show broadcasts live from the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in Los Angeles. Join your hosts, The Star Wars Show's Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni, for this special event as they interview the creators and stars of Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as other very special guests.

All smugglers and scoundrels, gamblers and double-crossing, no-good swindlers, are welcome. We would be honored if you would join us!

And this year you can be a part of the show! Simply share a few short videos answering these questions:

  • Who would be your Millennium Falcon co-pilot?
  • Which scoundrel would be the first to join your crew?
  • What new alien are you most excited for?
  • Who’s the galaxy’s most fashionable gambler?

Make sure each submission is under 6 seconds, then tag your videos #SoloSWS by 3 p.m. PT on May 10 and watch the live show to see if your videos make the cut!

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

