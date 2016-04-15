Warwick Davis to Host Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016

The fan-favorite actor is headed to London!

Wicket. Wald. Willow. Wollivan. Warwick Davis has long been part of the Lucasfilm family, and he's returning to one of his most beloved roles: Star Wars Celebration Celebrity Host.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that Davis, who has been well-known to Star Wars fans since his career-starting performance as Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi, will preside at the Celebration Stage, the hot spot for the biggest shows of the event. Star Wars Celebration Europe will be held July 15-17 in London, England, at the ExCel, featuring three full days of entertainment, celebrity appearances, interactive events, sneak peeks, and more from everyone’s favorite galaxy far, far away.

Davis, a veteran Star Wars Celebration Host, is known for having a bit of fun with his guests, and coaxing unexpected exploits and information from them on the stage. You can definitely expect some great entertainment from the Celebration Stage this year. Rumor has it that Davis is already preparing for his role.

An established film and television actor, Davis is known for other Lucasfilm roles in Ewoks: Battle for Endor and Caravan of Courage, and for portraying the title character in Willow. He returned to the galaxy far, far away for the prequels as well, with several roles in The Phantom Menace. Fans saw Davis onscreen in a Star Wars movie again this past year, when he played the character Wollivan in The Force Awakens.

Outside the realms of Star Wars, Davis has had scores of roles on stage, television, and the big screen. Davis appeared in the movie Jack the Giant Slayer, as well as An Idiot Abroad 3, a comedy television series for Sky that follows his adventures as he travels the world with Karl Pilkington. Davis is in the core cast of the Harry Potter movies as Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook, and portrayed Nikabrik in Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He is a cult favorite as the title character in six Leprechaun films, and appeared alongside David Bowie as a goblin in Labyrinth. Other features Davis has appeared in include the multi-award-winning film Ray, the TV show Extras starring Ricky Gervais, and as the lead in the Gervais/Merchant HBO series, Life’s Too Short.

Star Wars Celebration is the definitive Star Wars experience created by Lucasfilm. The immersive event allows fans of all levels to enjoy three unforgettable days of Star Wars experiences and community while reliving favorite Star Wars memories with friends old and new. Read more about Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 at www.starwarscelebration.com.

