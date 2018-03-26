ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

This Convor Craft Makes an Eggs-ellent Companion

March 26, 2018
March 26, 2018
Kelly Knox

An avatar of the Force or just a fun craft for a rainy afternoon? Or maybe…both?

The convorees, bird-like creatures first seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later in Star Wars Rebels, make quite an impression every time we see them on screen. There’s more to the convor than meets the eye, especially one particularly keen observer with its brightly colored plumage. Morai is Ahsoka’s friend and companion with a mysterious connection to the Force...

Turn a wooden egg into your own unique, colorful convor companion to watch over you on your own journey this Easter.

Convor egg craft.

Convor egg craft on a rock.

What You'll Need*

  • Wooden egg
  • Green googly eyes
  • White modeling clay
  • Brown, grey, light green, light blue, orange, and white acrylic paint
  • Craft knife
  • Hot glue gun
  • School glue
  • White glitter

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: If you have an unfinished wooden egg, paint it white, and let dry. (We don’t recommend using a real egg for this craft.)

Clay and exacto-knife to make convor craft.

Step 2: Sculpt two feet (owl-like talons), a long tail, and a small bean-like shape for the beak. Use the craft knife to add details like the mouth and talons. Set aside to dry.

Convor craft materials.

Step 3: Use the clay and crafting knife to make two small wing shapes for either side of the convor’s head. Set aside to dry.

Step 4: Make tiny feathers out of the white modeling clay, and group them together in clusters of three to four. Let dry.

Convor craft, making the ear tufts with clay and an exacto knife.

Step 5: Next, sculpt two large wings on the egg with the modeling clay, and set aside to dry.

Painting the convor craft.

Step 6: While the clay is drying, paint the top of the egg and the back with the light green paint to make the feathered widow’s peak.

Step 7: Mix the white and brown paint to make a light brown, and use it to paint two teardrop shapes where the eyes will be and to paint the tail. Let dry.

Step 8: Now that the clay is dry, paint the beak grey, the two feet orange, and the two small wing shapes for the side of the head light blue. Let dry.

Step 9: Dry-brush brown paint onto the two large wings, mimicking a feathered look with the paint from top to bottom. Let dry.

An egg convor before all clay limbs are attached.

Step 10: Carefully hot glue the small and large wings, beak, and feet on the egg. Hot glue the tiny feather clusters to the chest of the convor. Let cool.

A convor craft.

Step 11: Hot glue the tail on the back of the egg, and the two small blue wing shapes on the top sides of the head. Let cool.

An egg-shaped convor craft with googly eyes.

Step 12: Hot glue the two green googly eyes on the light brown spots you painted earlier, and let dry.

Step 13: Lightly brush or spread school glue on the clusters of white feathers, and sprinkle the white glitter on them. Shake off the excess and let dry.

Your convor is complete! Perch it up high with your springtime decorations, or give it a spot all its own on your desk, and you’ll always feel like the Force is with you.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

 

star wars crafts Star Wars Rebels (2014) Star Wars craft convor

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Marvel to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Star Wars Rebels with Special Variant Covers - Exclusive Reveal

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    The Ghost Comes to Life: A Closer Look at the Newest HasLab Star Wars Project

    August 30, 2023

    August 30, 2023

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    10 of Hera Syndulla's Greatest Moments

    August 19, 2022

    August 19, 2022

    Aug 19

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved