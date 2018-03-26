This Convor Craft Makes an Eggs-ellent Companion

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: If you have an unfinished wooden egg, paint it white, and let dry. (We don’t recommend using a real egg for this craft.)

Step 2: Sculpt two feet (owl-like talons), a long tail, and a small bean-like shape for the beak. Use the craft knife to add details like the mouth and talons. Set aside to dry.

Step 3: Use the clay and crafting knife to make two small wing shapes for either side of the convor’s head. Set aside to dry.

Step 4: Make tiny feathers out of the white modeling clay, and group them together in clusters of three to four. Let dry.

Step 5: Next, sculpt two large wings on the egg with the modeling clay, and set aside to dry.

Step 6: While the clay is drying, paint the top of the egg and the back with the light green paint to make the feathered widow’s peak.

Step 7: Mix the white and brown paint to make a light brown, and use it to paint two teardrop shapes where the eyes will be and to paint the tail. Let dry.

Step 8: Now that the clay is dry, paint the beak grey, the two feet orange, and the two small wing shapes for the side of the head light blue. Let dry.

Step 9: Dry-brush brown paint onto the two large wings, mimicking a feathered look with the paint from top to bottom. Let dry.

Step 10: Carefully hot glue the small and large wings, beak, and feet on the egg. Hot glue the tiny feather clusters to the chest of the convor. Let cool.

Step 11: Hot glue the tail on the back of the egg, and the two small blue wing shapes on the top sides of the head. Let cool.

Step 12: Hot glue the two green googly eyes on the light brown spots you painted earlier, and let dry.

Step 13: Lightly brush or spread school glue on the clusters of white feathers, and sprinkle the white glitter on them. Shake off the excess and let dry.

Your convor is complete! Perch it up high with your springtime decorations, or give it a spot all its own on your desk, and you’ll always feel like the Force is with you.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.