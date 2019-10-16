Get a First Look at The Art of Star Wars Rebels Limited Edition

Check out this special release featuring a slipcase and other fun, exclusive surprises that even Chopper would love.

To quote Kanan Jarrus, we're about to let everyone in on the secret: The Art of Star Wars Rebels arrives March 17, 2020, and there will be a stunning limited edition version.

Written by Dan Wallace and coming from Dark Horse Books and Lucasfilm, The Art of Star Wars Rebels will feature never-before-seen concept art and exclusive commentary from the show’s creative team, taking fans inside the beloved series like never before. You can get your first look at the beautiful slipcase limited edition below, exclusively on StarWars.com:

In addition, The Art of Star Wars Rebels Limited Edition includes the following:



Clamshell slipcase with magnetic closure.

Illuminating lightsabers with ignition SFX.

Two prints of sketches from Dave Filoni’s personal sketchbook.

Exclusive cover.

The Art of Star Wars Rebels arrives March 17, 2020; you can pre-order the regular edition and the limited edition now.

