The Jedi and the Republic Join Forces in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 - Exclusive Preview

November 17, 2021
November 17, 2021
StarWars.com Team

New intel links the death of Private Investigator Sian Holt's partner to the tragedy of the Jedi on Valo.

The Jedi and the Republic have a common enemy and an uncommon mystery to solve. And it will take their greatest detectives working in tandem to get to the bottom of whatever the Nihil are up to now.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2, Jedi Master Emerick and Private Investigator Sian Holt will cross paths as the plot thickens, and Chancellor Soh reveals new intel that links the death of Holt's old partner, an undercover agent for the Republic, to the disastrous consequences of the Republic Fair.

Trail of Shadows #2, from writer Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter, with a cover by David López, arrives November 24 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, and at your local comic shop

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 5 Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #2 preview 6

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

