Thank You: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Becomes the #1 Film of All-Time in the US

A special message to fans as Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits a major milestone.

Star Wars fans have kept a galaxy far, far away alive for close to 40 years. Without them, there is no Star Wars.

That’s why we are humbled and grateful to announce that, thanks to fans new and old, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is now the highest grossing film of all-time at the domestic box office, surpassing Avatar’s $760.50 million record in just 20 days. The movie also holds the records for biggest opening day at the domestic box office ($119.1 million), biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office ($247.96 million), and biggest IMAX opening at the domestic box office ($30.1 million), among many others.

We are proud of these records, but know that they would not be possible without fans' enthusiasm and continued support. We feel it here and it drives us every day, and it will continue to in the very bright future of Star Wars. There has indeed been an awakening -- and it’s all thanks to you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.