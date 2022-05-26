ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCA 2022: Andor Teaser Trailer, Release Date Revealed

May 26, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Get your first look at the upcoming Disney+ series starring a legendary rebel.

Note: Andor will now premiere with three episodes on September 21. The below story has been updated to reflect this new debut.

Calling all rebel spies: we have some new intel on the next major Star Wars story.

Today at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase revealed that Andor, the upcoming Disney+ series, will start streaming September 21, 2022. In addition, a new teaser trailer for the series made its debut, featuring the titular hero in action, as well as glimpses of the Empire and much more. Check it out below.


Lucasfilm also released a striking Andor poster.

Andor teaser poster

Andor, created by Tony Gilroy, stars Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a tale set five years prior to the events of the film. Joining Luna is Genevieve O’Reilly, who will return as Mon Mothma (Rogue One, Tin Can), as well as Stellan Skarsgard (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Good Will Hunting), Denise Gough (Collett, Angels in America), and Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina, The Titan).

